Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras pack on the PDA at Cannes Film Festival

Dua Lipa made her relationship red carpet official at the Cannes Film Festival. The ''Levitating'' singer walked hand in hand with her beau, Romain Gavras. The 27-year-old singer and the French director arrived at the prestigious film festival for the screening of the movie Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers). Dua and her boyfriend Romain's look - The three-time Grammy winner took the glam factor several notches higher with her sleek black dress. For her first red carpet appearance, the singer wore a one-shoulder black floor-length gown with front cutouts and a long side slit. She accessorised with diamond earrings, strappy high-heels, and a bracelet in one hand.

She tied her hair in a rough bun with bangs that matched perfectly with her classy look, and she did glowing makeup with bold eyes. Meanwhile, Gavras was looking dapper in the black suit. dua lipa at the cannes film festival omggggggg pic.twitter.com/Z3DfLaxtA1 — DUDA (@saintdemie) May 19, 2023 × On the red carpet, they both looked smitten as they together packed PDAs for the shutterbugs. ¡DUA LIPA HACE OFICIAL SU RELACIÓN!



Dua Lipa y su nueva pareja, el director de cine Romain Gavras, aparecieron en la alfombra del Festival de Cine de Cannes tomados de la mano. pic.twitter.com/isBGJ12Mq2 — Indie 505 (@Indie5051) May 19, 2023 × Roman and Dua Lipa's dating The couple has been making headlines for over two months now. Their Cannes outing comes two months after they were spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week.

Prior to PFW, in February, they were also captured holding hands at a Netflix party in London, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In March, sources revealed that they had been "quietly getting to know each other for months" after her breakup with Anwar Hadid. Who is Romain Gavras? French-born director Romain is not new in the world of cinema. He has directed Kanye West's video ''No Church in the Wild" M.I.A.'s video "Bad Girls", M.I.A.'s "Born Free" and Jamie xx's video "Gosh".