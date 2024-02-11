Drake bets $1.15 million on Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII: 'Can't bet against the Swifties'

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, rapper Drake has placed a massive Bitcoin bet of $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to secure victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Canadian artist shared a photo of his betting slip on social media with the caption, "I can't bet against the Swifties," referring to fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

While Drake appears content and self-assured regarding the potential victory of the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift's fan base seems perplexed. This confusion stems from the infamous "Drake Curse" phenomenon—a widely circulated internet theory suggesting that any athlete or team supported by the Canadian rapper is destined to face defeat in their respective sporting events.

Drake's track record in betting hasn't always been smooth sailing. For instance, he faced losses of $1 million in the World Cup final between Argentina and France in 2023. He also lost a bet of $500,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Sean Strickland by KO in UFC 293. He also lost $275,000 when Colby Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

However, last year, Drake seemingly broke the curse when he won around $300,000 in Bitcoin after betting on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVII. He also won $25 million playing virtual roulette with French Montana in July 2023.

These wins provided a glimmer of hope for Drake and his followers, suggesting that the curse may not be true in every circumstance.

The Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast by NBC and streamed on Peacock. The 49ers are looking for their first Super Bowl title since 1995, while the Chiefs are aiming for their second consecutive championship.