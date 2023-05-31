“Doing up a house is not easy”: Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpses of her sea-facing house

“Adulting is hard,” Sonakshi Sinha said while sharing updates on her new high-rise flat in Mumbai. And, we couldn’t agree more. The actress has shared a bunch of pictures of her new flat on Instagram. Don’t know about you, but we can’t take our eyes off the stunning view. The images made it evident that Sonakshi is in the process of moving in. In the caption, the actress mentioned that “doing up a house is not easy.” Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “Adulting - HARD!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy.” The pictures spread like wildfire on the social media platform.