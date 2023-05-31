“Doing up a house is not easy”: Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpses of her sea-facing house
Story highlights
The actress has shared a bunch of pictures of her new flat on Instagram. Don’t know about you, but we can’t take our eyes off the stunning view.
The actress has shared a bunch of pictures of her new flat on Instagram. Don’t know about you, but we can’t take our eyes off the stunning view.
“Adulting is hard,” Sonakshi Sinha said while sharing updates on her new high-rise flat in Mumbai. And, we couldn’t agree more. The actress has shared a bunch of pictures of her new flat on Instagram. Don’t know about you, but we can’t take our eyes off the stunning view. The images made it evident that Sonakshi is in the process of moving in. In the caption, the actress mentioned that “doing up a house is not easy.” Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “Adulting - HARD!!! Head is swirling with plants and pots and lights and mattresses and plates and cushions and chairs and tables, forks and spoons, sinks and bins…. AAAARGH!!! Doing up a house is NOT easy.” The pictures spread like wildfire on the social media platform.
Sonakshi Sinha’s friends and colleagues have congratulated the actress. Her Double XL co-star Raghavendra Mahat wrote, “Yayyyyyyyy finallyyyyyyyy…can’t wait to be there.” Raashi Sood said, “Congratulations Sona.” Sonakshi Sinha’s co-star and BFF Huma Qureshi also commented on the post. She wrote, “Welcome to the other side.” Huma’s brother, actor Saqib Saleem said, "Very proud of you sona (red heart emoji) what a lovely space." Suhail Nayyar commented: "I’m a proud friend."
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Dahaad. The film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Next, the actress has Kakuda in the pipeline. She will also be a part of her brother Kussh Sinha’s directorial debut film titled, ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness.’ Sonakshi will share the screen space with Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.