'Die Hard' actor Bruce Willis asked to leave store for not wearing mask, admits mistake

Hollywood star Bruce Willis has apologised after being slammed online for not taking COVID-19 precautions and being spotted in a store without a mask.

It all happened when Bruce Willis was pictured at a pharmacy store in Los Angeles. He was asked to leave the pharmacy after he refused to wear a mask in the premises. According to a report in Page Six, the actor upset people around him who did not like that he was walking around the store without a mask on.

The picture then clicked and was shared online. People on the internet questioned the actor’s intentions as he was spotted wearing a bandana around his neck when he could have instead pulled it up and used it as a mask in the public area.

Check out some reactions here:

I am shocked that Bruce Willis is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/WtIxOvJ75X — Jessica Glynne (@BrokenGlynne) January 12, 2021 ×

Bruce Willis needs to put his mask on unless he’s trying to Die Hard 5: A Good Day to Die Hard, the 2013 American action-thriller film and the fifth installment in the Die Hard film series!!!! — Ira!!! (@iratheethird) January 12, 2021 ×

This week in 80's Action Movie Icons:



Arnold Schwarzenegger: kicking ass

Bruce Willis: embarrassing himself



Your move, Sylvester Stallone. — Danny Baram (@DannyBaram) January 12, 2021 ×

In a world of Jim Carreys and Bruce Willis'...



Always choose to be a Jim Carrey. — K.Whoa and 10.9k others (@WhoaShitsCrazy) January 12, 2021 ×

After hue and cry around the incident, the ‘Die Hard’ actor has now shared a statement and called it an “error in judgement”. He also went on to ask fans to “mask up” and be safe.

Bruce Willis has spent most of the pandemic time with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Scout, Rumer and Tallulah at a home owned by the family in Idaho.

Bruce Willis makes a rare social media appearance with his kids; check out pics