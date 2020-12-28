Bruce Willis makes a rare social media appearance with his kids; check out pics

Bruce Willis doesn't often share family pics but he let his guard down this Christmas when he shared a snap of his wife Emma and two daughters.

He posed with daughters Evelyn, 6 , and Mabel, 8, in front of a Christmas tree.

This comes after his three eldest daughters - Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 - posed with mom Demi Moore.

The family wore red and black plaid pajamas as they stood outside their mansion.

In her caption, Emma said that she put her camera on a ladder, set a timer and crossed her fingers.

Bruce Willis shared the same image and tagged his ex-wife Demi Moore as well as the three daughters.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore shared her Christmas snaps with her kids and some friends as they celebrated the festival in Iaho.