Bruce Willis makes a rare social media appearance with his kids; check out pics

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 28, 2020, 09.02 AM(IST)

Bruce Willis with his girls Photograph:( Instagram )

Story highlights

Bruce Willis posed with daughters Evelyn, 6 , and Mabel, 8, in front of a Christmas tree.

Bruce Willis doesn't often share family pics but he let his guard down this Christmas when he shared a snap of his wife Emma and two daughters. 

He posed with daughters Evelyn, 6 , and Mabel, 8, in front of a Christmas tree.

This comes after his three eldest daughters - Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 - posed with mom Demi Moore.

The family wore red and black plaid pajamas as they stood outside their mansion. 

In her caption, Emma said that she put her camera on a ladder, set a timer and crossed her fingers.

Bruce Willis shared the same image and tagged his ex-wife Demi Moore as well as the three daughters.

Meanwhile, Demi Moore shared her Christmas snaps with her kids and some friends as they celebrated the festival in Iaho. 

