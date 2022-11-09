Did Drake and Lil Wayne dance to Lata Mangeshkar's hit song 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'?

The late Lata Mangeshkar's voice is known to transcend borders and communities. The singer's popular songs have resonated with generations and so it comes as no surprise that Canadian rapper Drake recently grooved to her hit number during one of his concerts.



A viral video shows Drake and Lil Wayne grooving to a remix version of Mangeshkar's hit Bollywood song 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana'. The song featured Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' which was released in 1994.



The clip was shared by Chirag Gandhi who goes by the name of DJ Realist on Instagram.

The video was uploaded on social media with the caption, "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."



But ardent fans of Mangeshkar were not very happy with Drake's inclusion of the song.



"Bro just ruined didi tera dewar deewana for me," said a fan. "Bro history drake ke liye hai", said another one.



There were some who suspected that the video was fake and said "People do anything for likes man. This has never happened. I don’t understand the point of doing this you are just spreading lies and misinformation."

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Drake has paid tribute to an Indian musician. Earlier this year, the rapper made headlines as he paid homage tp late rapper Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert in Toronto,. Drake was seen wearing a t-shirt with Moose Wala's photo on it. He had even condoled the rapper's death after he was shot dead in Punjab in May this year.

