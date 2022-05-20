Dhaakad Twitter review: Netizens praises Kangana Ranaut starrer, critics dissapointed!

Kangana Ranaut is here as special Agent Agni!



After a year-long gap, Ranaut's action-filled drama 'Dhaakad' has been finally released in the theatres today (May 20). Razneesh Ghai's directorial starring Arjun Rampal, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles is full of action, drama and kickass stunts.



Touted as an action drama, in the movie Kangana is playing an Indian undercover agent and is fighting against the child trafficking racket. In the movie, she's travelling across the Europe and fans will witness some long action scenes and outstanding performances by Kangana, Divya and Arjun.



Meanwhile, the movie's patchy storyline and the overdose of action don't go well with the fans.



A few hours after the movie was released and fans watched the first-day first show, Twitter reactions have started coming in. So far, the movie has recieved mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike.



Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie disappointing, he tweeted, ''#OneWordReview...#Dhaakad: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️#OneWordReview...#Dhaakad: DISAPPOINTING.Rating: ⭐️⭐️Solid action and superb performances [#Kangana exceptional, #ArjunRampal first-rate, #DivyaDutta superb] are aces… BUT falters due to a routine plot, patchy screenwriting, overdose of action and weak finale. #DhaakadReview.''

Meanwhile, netizens praised the movie by saying the action begins from the first scene by calling it one of the best action-thriller ever made in India.