New Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee will take on the role of a crime journalist in this investigative thriller called Despatch. The story tells what happens when the pursuit of breaking news in cutthroat competition leads you into the lap of danger.

Advertisment

After its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and then a special screening at IFFI in Goa, Despatch is set to premiere this December on ZEE5.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and directed by Kanu Behl of Titli and Agra fame, Despatch stars Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a crime journalist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous investigation that threatens to unravel his life. The film also stars Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, Ritu Parna Sen, Dilip Shankar, Riju Bajaj and others in supporting roles.

The trailer of the film shows what it's like to live the life of a crime journalist who is passionate about what he does.

Advertisment

Watch Despatch trailer here:

Director Kanu Behl shared, “I began working on Despatch in 2016, and after immersive research, we uncovered a treasure trove of untold, jaw-dropping stories about the world of journalism, particularly those navigating the dangerous Mumbai underworld. Our goal was not to create just a thriller, but to dive into the flawed, human side of investigative journalism—showing the raw, gritty truth behind the headlines.”

Advertisment

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “After multiple festival rounds like MAMI, IFFI and JFF, we are incredibly excited for the release of Despatch on ZEE5. My association with ZEE5 goes a long way and post the success of Dial 100, Silence and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, we are thrilled to bring forth another engaging and entertaining film which is sure to keep the viewers hooked to the screen. I have undergone intense prep work for this role and Kanu is a tough taskmaster who has pushed us beyond our comfort to deliver our absolute best, so we hope that this movie strikes a chord with the viewers and pushes us to do better”.

Despatch will release on December 13.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested for murder of ex-boyfriend by putting him on fire