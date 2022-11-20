Duncan Jones slams Donald Trump for using his father David Bowie's music during political rallies

Legendary musician David Bowie's son Duncan Jones, who has tried several times to block the former U.S. President Donald Trump from using his father's records during political rallies, recently shared a post on Twitter to call out the 76-year-old politician.

For continuing to use his father's old record despite being denied to do so, the 51-year-old film director slammed Trump on the micro-blogging site and claimed that he is doing so to "wind" him up. Being an outspoken critic of Trump, Jones has expressed his frustration at the politician using his father's work to promote his ideology on several instances.

Replying to a comment, Jones wrote, "Pretty sure he's just doing that now to wind me up," while referring to Trump using his father's records. He also added that he's virtually powerless to do anything about it. "I have been told there is little we can do about it," wrote the director.

Meanwhile, Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated by Elon Musk. The same happened after netizens voted in support of Trump in a public poll.