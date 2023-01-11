Coachella festival 2023: Blackpink to headline, lineups, ticket prices, venue, date, places to stay & time
The Coachella festival 2023 will completely soak you in music. The Coachella festival was not as big as it is today. The festival has grown as one of the most important festival occasions worldwide over the years. Know everything about this summer festival 2023.
Coachella Music Festival 2023 is one of the most loved summer festivals which is set to kick off in a couple of days. People in their amazing outfits will let themselves be soaked in music. Nearly 250 thousand fans are expected to attend the grand music festival. There will be over 160 performers and the event be a pure musical bliss. Know everything about the festival including the complete line-up, venue details, dates of the event and timings. Also, get the details about where to stay during the Coachella Music Festival 2023. K-pop band Blackpink also confirmed that it will become the first K-Pop artist ever to headline Coachella 2023.
Coachella festival 2023 Ticket Prices Details
Tickets for Coachella 2022 start at $474. Additionally, one will need money for lodging. For weekend one, which is a 3-day music fest the cost of the ticket will start from $537. Meanwhile, for weekend 2, a 3-day pass will cost you starting from $474.
Where will Coachella festival 2023 take place?
Coachella festival 2023 will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio city, California in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, US.
When will Coachella festival 2023 take place?
The Coachella festival will go on for six days. The summer fest will last for two weekends that is from 14-16 April 2023 and 21-23 April, 2023.
Coachella festival 2023 age limit
Coachella festival 2023 has an age limit of 18 years. Else, one can be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
Places to live near Coachella
Indio and the adjacent cities provide a wide selection of hotels and vacation homes that you may choose from. Select a lodging option from Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert or Cathedral City.
Full lineup for Coachella festival 2023
2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Adam Beyer
AG Club
Airrica
Alex G
Ali Sethi
Angèle
Ashnikko
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Becky G
Benee
Big Wild
Björk
Blackpink
The Blaze
Blondie
Boris Brejcha
Boygenius
Bratty
The Breeders
Burna Boy
Calvin Harris
Camelphat
Cannons
Cassian
Charli XCX
The Chemical Brothers
Chloé Caillet
Chris Stussy
Christine and the Queens
Chromeo
Colyn
The Comet Is Coming
Conexión Divina
DannyLux
Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
Despacio
Destroy Boys
Diljit Dosanjh
Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington
DJ Tennis + Carlita
Doechii
Dombresky
Domi & JD Beck
Dominic Fike
Donavan’s Yard
DPR Live + DPR Ian
Drama
EarthGang
El Michels Affair
Eladio Carrión
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Eric Prydz Presents HOLO
Ethel Cain
Fisher + Chris Lake
FKJ
Flo Milli
Fousheé
Francis Mercier
Frank Ocean
Gabriels
The Garden
Glorilla
Gordo
Gorillaz
Hiatus Kaiyote
Horsegirl
Hot Since 82
IDK
Idris Elba
Jackson Wang
Jai Paul
Jai Wolf
Jamie Jones
Jan Blomqvist
Joy Crookes
Juliet Mendoza
Jupiter & Okwess
Kali Uchis
Kaytranada
Keinemusik
Kenny Beats
The Kid Laroi
Knocked Loose
Kyle Watson
Labrinth
Latto
Lava La Rue
Lewis OfMan
The Linda Lindas
Los Bitchos
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
LP Giobbi
Maceo Plex
Magdalena Bay
Malaa
Marc Rebillet
Mareux
Mathame
Metro Boomin
Minus the Light
MK
Mochakk
Momma
Monolink
Muna
Mura Masa
The Murder Capital
Nia Archives
Noname
Nora En Pure
Oliver Koletzki
Overmono
Paris Texas
Pi’erre Bourne
Porter Robinson
Pusha T
Rae Sremmurd
Rebelution
Remi Wolf
Romy
Rosalía
Saba
Sasha & John Digweed
Sasha Alex Sloan
Scowl
SG Lewis
Shenseea
Sleaford Mods
Snail Mail
Sofi Tukker
Soul Glo
Stick Figure
Sudan Archives
$uicideboy$
Sunset Rollercoaster
Tale of Us
¿Téo?
Testpilot
Tobe Nwigwe
TSHA
TV Girl
Two Friends
UMI
Uncle Waffles
Underworld
Vintage Culture
Wet Leg
Weyes Blood
WhoMadeWho
Whyte Fang
Willow
Yaeji
Yung Lean
Yungblud
Yves Tumor
070 Shake
1999.ODDS
2ManyDJs