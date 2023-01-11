Coachella festival 2023: Blackpink to headline, lineups, ticket prices, venue, date, places to stay & time

Coachella Music Festival 2023 is one of the most loved summer festivals which is set to kick off in a couple of days. People in their amazing outfits will let themselves be soaked in music. Nearly 250 thousand fans are expected to attend the grand music festival. There will be over 160 performers and the event be a pure musical bliss. Know everything about the festival including the complete line-up, venue details, dates of the event and timings. Also, get the details about where to stay during the Coachella Music Festival 2023. K-pop band Blackpink also confirmed that it will become the first K-Pop artist ever to headline Coachella 2023.

Coachella festival 2023 Ticket Prices Details

Tickets for Coachella 2022 start at $474. Additionally, one will need money for lodging. For weekend one, which is a 3-day music fest the cost of the ticket will start from $537. Meanwhile, for weekend 2, a 3-day pass will cost you starting from $474.

Where will Coachella festival 2023 take place?

Coachella festival 2023 will take place at Empire Polo Club in Indio city, California in the Coachella Valley of Riverside County, US.

When will Coachella festival 2023 take place?

The Coachella festival will go on for six days. The summer fest will last for two weekends that is from 14-16 April 2023 and 21-23 April, 2023.

Coachella festival 2023 age limit

Coachella festival 2023 has an age limit of 18 years. Else, one can be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

Places to live near Coachella

Indio and the adjacent cities provide a wide selection of hotels and vacation homes that you may choose from. Select a lodging option from Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert or Cathedral City.

Full lineup for Coachella festival 2023

