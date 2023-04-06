Christina Aguilera gets candid about sexuality, sexual empowerment: 'I’m gonna own my sexuality'

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera spoke with Alex Cooper of the podcast Call Her Daddy and opened up about topics ranging from losing her virginity to sexual empowerment. This was 'Dirrty' singer's first podcast appearance. While she didn't disclose her age when she lost her virginity but said that it was later than what people would expect given her public image. Despite dancing in a string bikini and red leather chaps, Aguilera claims that she was likely "the last person" to lose her virginity. Call Her Daddy is a comedy and advice podcast created by Sofia Franklyn and Cooper in 2018. Cooper has been hosting the podcast on her own since 2020.

Aguilera told Cooper, "I’ve grown up with so many opinions that I was just, like, I’m not gonna play by your rules. I’m not gonna see myself as you see me. I’m gonna own my sexuality. For myself. Sexuality is a beautiful thing. And we need to take care of it as women to really make sure that we prioritise it and ourselves and what it means to us because every woman is different.”

She also spoke about facing intense scrutiny from the media, the public, and other celebrities for her bold approach to sexuality in the early 2000s. Despite this, while promoting her album Stripped in 2002, the five-time Grammy winner remained determined to stay true to herself and her beliefs. She wanted to make music that was meaningful to her and fearless in tackling taboo topics, including sexuality. Aguilera aimed to break down the shame and fear surrounding this subject and create a safe space for everyone to feel good and have a conversation.

Aguilera has been open about her experiences with sexuality and sexual empowerment, and has advocated for creating a safe space for everyone to feel good and have a conversation about these topics. When asked about her favorite ways to enjoy sex, Aguilera revealed that it depends on her mood, but that she enjoys spooning in the morning and steamy shower sessions. She also admitted to being a member of the "mile-high club."

