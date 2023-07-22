Celebrate Love and Laughter: 7 series to indulge in with your parents on their special day.

Celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the magic of family on National Parents Day 2023! Over the years, family shows have woven heartwarming stories that resonate with every household, capturing the essence of relatable emotions and fun-filled moments. These series have united families, creating cherished memories for generations. As we find ourselves spending more time at home, this Parent's Day, we've curated a must-watch list of series that will deepen the bond with your parents. These series promise laughter, tears, and unforgettable experiences. So, grab your loved ones, settle in, and embark on a heartwarming journey that celebrates the joy of family!

Happy Family: Conditions Apply

Celebrate National Parents Day with the uproarious and heartwarming series, Happy Family: Conditions Apply. This delightful Indian comedy on Prime Video follows the uproarious escapades of the Dholakia family, spanning four generations. Led by the talented Ratna Pathak Shah and Raj Babbar, this dysfunctional family epitomizes the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. Jam-packed with quirky antics and laugh-out-loud situations, you'll find yourself in stitches as their unique personalities lead them into hilarious predicaments. Directed and produced by the brilliant minds of Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, this series is an investment in pure entertainment. Join the Dholakias for a rollercoaster ride of comedy and warmth that will leave you cherishing your own family's quirks and unconditional love.

Superstar Papa

Immerse yourself in the heartwarming audio series 'Superstar Papa' on Pocket FM, this National Parent's Day. Meet Rahul, a college graduate whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a 4-year-old girl claiming to be his daughter. As he grapples with uncertainty, Rahul must make a life-changing decision—to embrace fatherhood and embark on a journey of personal growth. Witness his transformation from zero to hero as he strives to become the dad his daughter needs, forging an unbreakable bond that will shape their lives forever. Don't miss this emotional and uplifting tale of love, growth, and the incredible power of family. Tune in to ‘Superstar Papa’ on Pocket FM for a heart-touching experience!

Yeh Meri Family Season 2

Take a delightful trip down memory lane with ‘Yeh Meri Family Season 2’ on Amazon mini tv. Set in the nostalgic '90s era in Lucknow, this slice-of-life drama follows the endearing Awasthi family through their heartwarming journey, brimming with emotions and memorable moments. With a stellar cast including Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Maaholay, the Awasthis' mischievous siblings, Ritika and Rishi, keep their strict mother, Neerja, on her toes while their calm and laid-back father, Sanjay, balances the chaos. Get ready to relive the cherished essence of the '90s as the Awasthi family's warmth and love melt your heart.

Satara ka Saudagar

'Satara ka Saudagar' is an audio series on Pocket FM is something you cannot miss this National Parent's Day. Follow Rituraj's captivating journey as he returns to his village with his daughter after a painful separation from his wife. A fateful train journey struck by lightning catapults him into a world of unimaginable power, promising to fulfil his deepest desires. But as he delves deeper, the true nature of this extraordinary ability remains shrouded in mystery. Will it bring blessings, propelling him towards his dreams, or will it become a curse, leading him down a perilous path? Unravel the enigmatic tale of choices, consequences, and the pursuit of one's dreams in this enthralling series.

Potluck Season 2

This National Parents Day, dive into the heartwarming and relatable world of Potluck Season 2. This Indian comedy-drama on SonyLIV brings the Shastri family back with even more laughter and introspection. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, the talented ensemble cast, including Kitu Gidwani, Jatin Sial, Cyrus Sahukar, and more, delivers stellar performances. As the family navigates contemporary challenges, you'll witness Pramila's inspiring journey of self-discovery at 60 and Vikrant's amusing transition into a household manager. Amidst their weekly potluck meals, you'll find yourself empathizing with their struggles, discovering the true essence of love, acceptance, and self-worth.

Yamraj Calling Season 2

Celebrate National Parents Day with 'Yamraj Calling Season 2' on ShemarooMe—a series that beautifully encapsulates the importance of family and togetherness. Amar's heartfelt commitment to spending quality time with his loved ones tugs at the heartstrings, while the family's pursuit of happiness through finding a life partner for Vyoma and supporting Abhi's musical dreams adds a touch of relatability. As they navigate through challenges and triumphs, this captivating family drama will resonate with parents facing similar situations. Don't miss this heartwarming journey filled with love, growth, and the true essence of family bonds.

