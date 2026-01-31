/Catherine O’Hara’s highest-rated movie has a 97% rating, and she has not acted in it

Catherine O'Hara has waved goodbye to the world, which will always remember her as one of the most loved comedy stars, who has given plenty of characters that will make generations laugh, whether it is her as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek or her role in the Home Alone films.

In a career spanning over decades, Ms O'Hara has delivered plenty of roles for every generation to laugh and relate to. But did you know which one of her roles is the most acclaimed? You may be shocked to learn that it is not Home Alone or Schitt's Creek.

Catherine O'Hara's highest-rated movie: Find out

When we think of O'Hara, what is the first role that comes to mind? There are many, but the most common and quick answer would be either her as Kevin’s mother or as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek.

However, neither of these projects is her highest-rated. Instead, it is a project in which she did not even make her appearance. How? Because she only lent her voice.

The highest-rated movie of the actress is The Wild Robot. Released in 2024, the Oscar-nominated movie has a Tomatometer rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.



On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the actress’s highest-rated project overall is the Emmy-winning show Schitt’s Creek, which holds a 100% Tomatometer rating.

The actress' second-highest-rated film on RT is Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, with 95% rating.

What role did she play in The Wild Robot?

In the animated movie, Catherine voiced Pinktail mother opossum, who plays a pivotal role in helping Roz raise Brightbill as her adoptive son.

Comedy legend Catherine O'Hara dies

Catherine has left behind a huge legacy with a career spanning decades. She started working in the 1970s with Second City Television, also known as SCTV. In the sketch comedy show, she played several roles alongside Eugene Levy, John Candy, Andrea Martin, and others.