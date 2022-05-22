Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari slays her red carpet debut in a gorgeous thigh-slit gown 

Making a smashing debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, actor Aditi Rao Hydari has shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and we absolutely adore her look. The actress wore a thigh-slit gown with layers of pleats and a long train from designer Mark Bumgarner’s label in shades of bright crimson red and hot pink. The sleeveless gown also has a bateau neckline and short frills affixed to its waist, extending to the floor.

She paired her outfit with tear-drop gemstone earrings and high heels. Keeping her makeup minimal, Aditi went for a nude pink lipstick and tied her hair into a ponytail.

The actress shared the look on Instagram and wrote, "The moment I've been waiting for #mylifeisamovie.”

Popular smartphone brand, Vivo India who is being endorsed by Aditi shared several pictures of her red carpet debut on their Instagram page.

In an earlier post, Aditi shared a stunning Audrey Hepburn inspired look in which she can be seen sporting a short black dress, with tied-back hair. She accessorised the look with statement jewellery, bold red lipstick, blush cheeks and mascara.

The actress earlier marked her debut at the prestigious Film festival in an elegant saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She was spotted donning a hand-dyed and embroidered ivory organza saree, pairing it up with a full-sleeve textured white blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, for accessories, Aditi went for a classic look wearing an emerald and diamond choker from the designer’s Bengal Royale Collection.

A few more celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Helly Shah also attended the Cannes Film Festival and lit up the festival with their stunning looks. Deepika has been selected as the jury member of the festival, where she will judge and announce the winner of the prestigious Palme d'Or at the end of the festival.

