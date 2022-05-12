Cannes: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & other Bollywood divas who slayed on the red carpet in the past

Cannes is back this year and so is fashion. Cinema from across the globe is celebrated every year at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the most glamorous film festival, Cannes, is returning to the Croisette with its 75th edition. Just like the past years, the festival is back with a bang along with all the glitz and glamour this festival is renowned for.

As Cannes kickstarts its festivities this week, we take a look back at Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor who have walked the red carpet and turned heads with their unique fashion statements over the years.

Here's a quick trip down memory lane: