Cannes: Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & other Bollywood divas who slayed on the red carpet in the past

Written By: Pragati Awasthi | Updated: May 12, 2022, 02:11 PM(IST)

Cannes is back this year and so is fashion. Cinema from across the globe is celebrated every year at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, the most glamorous film festival, Cannes, is returning to the Croisette with its 75th edition. Just like the past years, the festival is back with a bang along with all the glitz and glamour this festival is renowned for.  

As Cannes kickstarts its festivities this week, we take a look back at Indian actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor who have walked the red carpet and turned heads with their unique fashion statements over the years. 

Here's a quick trip down memory lane:

View in App

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at this year's Cannes festival, earlier dazzeled on the red carpet with a bold-padded shouldered gown with a giant black bow running across the front.

Her second red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival was quite an inspiration from her husband Ranveer Singh's wardrobe, as she opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli dress made of yards of gauzy fabric and was wearing a pink turban on her head. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra cannes

Priyanka Chopra kicked off the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with a shiny black and maroon thigh-high slit gown by Roberto Cavalli with hammered Chopard earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders. For the second walk, she opted for a ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown accessorised with diamond jewellery and her hair was tied in a ponytail.

Chopra, who is now a mommy of a beautiful girl, will likely skip this year's ceremony. 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hina Khan

After making her debut in 2019, the Indian television actress Hina Khan will again walk at this year's Cannes with her fashion best.

Two years back, on the red carpet, Hina walked in a grey sparkling gown by designer Zaid Naked and for the second time, she opted for a dark silver metallic Alin Le’ Kal gown.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last year apperared in a metallic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji while for her second red carpet appearance, the Cannes veteran stunned in a pristine white feather gown.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Huma Qureshi

Last year Huma Qureshi gave some major fashion inspiration with her sartorial choices for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for grey detailed ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Last year, she walked the Cannes red carpet in a white tuxedo by Ralph and Russo.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut stunned everyone with her regal look, as she chose to wear a gorgeous golden kanjeevaram saree with a thin red border accompanied with maroon gloves by Indian designers Falguni Shane Peacock. As for her second appearance she picked up a fish-cut ivory gown by Michael Cinco.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Diana Penty

Bollywood actress Diana Penty made her debut at the Cannes film festival 2019. She wore a beige coloured off shouldered ball gown layered beautifully with sequins and feathers on the edge to add volume.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mallika Sherawat

Over the years, Mallika Sherawat has walked the Cannes red carpet a couple of times. In 2014, Mallika chose a white pleated gown at the 67th Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, in 2019, at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, Mallika walked the red carpet in a Tony Ward couture gown featuring a plunging neckline and beaded detailing all over the ensemble.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App