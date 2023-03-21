BTS' Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM crash Harry Styles concert in Seoul. Watch

In the Asian leg of his ongoing Love On Tour, English singer and actor Harry Styles' concert in Seoul, South Korea was attended by the leading lights of K-pop, including members of BTS and BLACKPINK. Held at the city's KSPO Dome on Monday, the concert saw the attendance of Rosé and Jennie from BLACKPINK and V and Jungkook from BTS dancing on Styles' songs, including his One Direction number 'What Makes You Beautiful'. RM and Suga were also spotted during the concert. Rosé shared a video of her dancing during the concert and also shared a backstage photo with Styles, in which he can be seen giving her a side hug.

"Yayyy thank you @harrystyles for coming to Korea," she wrote in her Instagram stories. Members of K-pop acts like ENHYPEN, MONSTA, TWICE, Aespa, Super Junior also attended the concert.

BLACKPINK's Rosé with Harry Styles in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/GpP3ErsxaP — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 20, 2023 ×

📑| Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon, and Yoongi are currently at the Harry Styles Concert in Seoul, South Korea!pic.twitter.com/kFK6NEsGR9 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) March 20, 2023 ×

ENHYPEN are spotted at the Harry Styles: Love On Tour Seoul pic.twitter.com/hzaamIxAkY — Moon (@moonandenhypen) March 20, 2023 ×

BTS’ Kim Taehyung spotted at Harry Styles concert in Seoul tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m682ATjpLk — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) March 20, 2023 ×

You can see the images and videos from the event above.

Love On Tour

This is the second concert tour of Styles' career after 2017-2018's Live on Tour. He is promoting his second and third studio albums, Fine Line (released on 13 December 2019) and Harry's House (released on 20 May 2022) with the tour. It has seven legs spread over 22 months, starting on 4 September 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and ending on 22 July 2023 in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The tour will have a total of 169 shows. The tour was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of acting roles, Styles was last seen in Michael Grandage's romantic drama My Policeman. The film, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, also featured Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

