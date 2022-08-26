Britney Spears music comeback with Elton John's ‘Hold Me Closer’ impresses netizens

Britney Spears is back!



The Queen of the pop new duet 'Hold Me Closer' with Sir Elton John was finally released. This is the first song of Spears after the end of her controversial conservatorship, which controlled her life for 13 years.



The new track is a mixup of Elton's iconic songs 'Tiny Dancer' along with a few additions from his 1992 'The One' and 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart.'



'Hold Me Closer' is Britney's first song in six years after her 2016 song 'Slumber Party,' which is from her album, 'Glory.'



Britney also shared her excitement on her Twitter handle, as the single has deactivated her Instagram account.



The singer shared how overwhelmed she is, ''Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!.''

"I'm learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!!?'' she added in another Tweet.

Britney's husband Sam Asghari also shared a praise note for his wife. Taking to his Instagram Story, he wrote, "Words can't describe how f***ing proud I am".



"Proud husband moment. I will be listening to this all night," he wrote further.

Britney's return was also cherished by all her fans who took intetnet by storm praising Britney's comeback and Elton's mashup.

''The princess of pop is back 👑,'' one fan wrote.



Another one wrote, ''Thanks for everything Britney! You are unique and for us fans it is an unspeakable pleasure to see you back in music.''

''We've all been waiting for it, i love you 🚀🌹'' One Twitter user wrote.

Over the years, Britney and Elton John have shared a close bond.