Bridgerton Season 3 release date, cast and episode details, this is how fans are reacting on Twitter

Bridgerton Season 3 details have already been leaked in the media even as the release date of the historical romance TV series has not been confirmed yet. Season 2 might have failed to live up to the high standards set by the first season, thanks to Daphne and The Duke. However, the producers have insisted that Bridgerton S3 will be full of racy scenes and drama, enough to satiate the urges of the viewers. Bridgerton has been termed as one of Netflix’s most popular drama series, reaching approximately 41 per cent of subscribers of the OTT platform. Bridgerton first premiered on Netflix in 2020, becoming the company's most successful series launch to date. Stranger Things, The Queen's Gambit, and The Witcher were all outranked by this show. You will find all details regarding Bridgerton S3 in this article.

When will Bridgerton Season 3 be released?

So far, no official release date has been released by the producers. However, Netflix has confirmed that S3 as well as S4 is in the pipeline. If the release pattern is noted, the second series was released two years after the first came out. S2 of the series was launched on March 25, 2022. Bridgerton S3 is currently in production and is expected to wrap in December 2022, so we can hope for a 2023 premiere.

Twitter goes crazy over Bridgerton Season 3

Fans on Twitter are anticipating watching Bridgerton S3 sooner than later. The storyline of S3 is going to be the most exciting so far! Seasons 1 and 2 followed the chronological order of Julia Quinn's books, and Netflix has confirmed that they intend to adapt all of the books into the show, but that S3 will air out of order. The plot will shift to Book 4, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, in this season, to follow Penelope and Colin.

Bridgerton Season 3 full cast, episodes and new additions

The previous two seasons of the Bridgerton series had 8 episodes each. The Bridgerton Season 3 is also expected to have 8 episodes, each about an hour long. Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, as well as her boyfriend Colin, Eloise, and the rest of the Bridgerton family, will return in season 3. However, Francesca's role has been recast. Ruby Stokes has moved on to star in Netflix's Lockwood & Co., so Hannah Dodd will take over as the Bridgerton sister. Hannah New has joined the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold, a young widow who enjoys the responsibility of running her late husband's estate and the social, financial, and sexual freedom it affords her.