/When Suhana Khan cried alone in a room: The moment that changed her view for acting



Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has revealed the moment that made her want to become an actor.

In 2023, she made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, and is currently working on the movie King with her father SRK. This will mark her theatrical debut. But did you know that Suhana was not very keen on pursuing a career in acting since childhood? But her one rejection made her step into this world.

When Suhana Khan cried alone in a room: The moment that changed her view on acting

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, Suhana shared that while growing up in the film industry, where everything revolves around acting, and despite being the daughter of a superstar, she was not particularly interested in acting. Even during her school days, she felt awkward when it came to performing in plays. The turning point came when she was rejected for a role she desperately wanted to play.

Her perspective changed when she was at a boarding school at Ardingly College in the UK, and she auditioned for a play and was keen on playing the lead. But after the list was announced, she was placed in the chorus instead.

"I was so upset and disappointed. And I think that's when I knew that I really wanted to play those parts and enjoy the thrill of being on stage," she said.

Due to this experience, she had developed an interest in acting. As an actor today, she said that it's a creative process that drives her the most.

''Curiosity, purpose, but most of all, passion. It's all of it," she said.

After completing her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, she went to Ardingly College in the UK for her studies. Later, she studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in the US.

Speaking about her parents, the young star said that she finds the balance between the two.