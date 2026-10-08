/When Nana Patekar served in Kargil war, worked at hospital and quick response team

Nana Patekar is no more. He will always be remembered for his work in cinema, where he delivered several memorable roles, from his nuanced performance in Natsamrat as a struggling man to that of a drunk in Krantiveer; he always left viewers impressed with his performances.

Not many know that beyond his powerful performances on screen, veteran actor Nana Patekar has also served the nation on the front lines.

Nana Patekar fought in the Kargil War

Apart from playing patriotic roles on screen, he was a real-life patriot who left his work to serve on the front lines during the 1999 Kargil War.

When the war broke out between India and Pakistan and the entire country united, Patekar decided to put to use the training he had undergone with the Maratha Light Infantry for three years in the early 1990s, after which he wrote and directed his film Prahaar.

The well-trained actor believed his experience could help the Army, so he tried to enlist. Initially, however, his request was denied by a military officer who informed him that only the Defence Minister could authorise it.

Determined to support the soldiers, he approached then Defence Minister George Fernandes and requested permission to serve in the Army.

Recalling the incident during his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Nana shared:

"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him,'' Nana recalled, as per TOI.

The actor added further,''Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for the commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me,''When do you want to go?''

During his stint with the Indian troops, Patekar assisted soldiers, worked at the hospital and was part of the Quick Response Team. He reportedly served in critical zones including Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara, Dras and other areas.

During his time there, the actor shed a lot of weight. ''I was 76 Kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg,'' he had shared earlier.