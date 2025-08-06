/When is Mahavatar Narsimha releasing on OTT? Makers reveals

Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is getting an outstanding response at the box office. Amid this excitement, rumours have surfaced regarding the movie's OTT release across the internet, with many claiming that the movie will soon be available to watch on OTT. The news led many to speculate about its availability on a streaming platform. In response, the filmmakers have addressed these claims, labelling them as entirely false.

The makers have also urged the people not to believe any rumours.

Mahavatar Narsimha's OTT release

On Tuesday (Aug 5), the makers of the movie shared an official statement to clarify the OTT rumours. The movie is only available to watch on OTT.

''Stay away from rumours... We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon, but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platforms yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive," the makers wrote on an Instagram post.

In the caption, the makers also urged the viewers to trust only the updates shared from our official handles. As of now, no deal has been signed by the makers with any streaming platform.

''We’re grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz — But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalised yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles.''

Over a week now, several social media posts, trade analysts have been sharing news of the movie's release on OTT. As the rumour spread, the makers shared the official statement, rubbishing the rumours that could affect the box office collection.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office

Released on July 25, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial has emerged as a surprise hit. Directed by Ashwin and written by Jayapurna Das, the movie is the first instalment of the animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. The movie tells the mythological story of Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu and a young prince, who faces hardships and dangers from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu. To protect him, God Vishny descends as Mahavatar Narsimha.