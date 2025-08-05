/Mahavatar Narsimha is India’s highest-grossing animated film. What was its budget?

Ashwin Kumar's Mahavatar Narsimha has taken the Indian box office by storm, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie. The movie has entered Rs 100 crore club.
Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is earning outstanding numbers at the box office. The animated mythological drama has become the highest-grossing animated Indian film. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie has been setting the box office ablaze since the first day of its release.
Released on July 25, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial venture has emerged as a superhit, surpassing the collections of international releases, including blockbusters like Spider-Man and Kung Fu Panda.
In just 12 days, the movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming the first-ever animated film to cross the milestone in India . The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
As per sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 5.83 crore in India net on its twelfth day for all languages.
In the first week, the movie earned Rs 44.75 crore [Ka: 0.91 Cr; Te: 10.82; Hi: 32.45; Ta: 0.43; Mal: 0.14]. As the movie continues to perform well, it has earned Rs 50 crore, taking the collection over 100 crore.
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film is performing exceptionally well. Much of the credit goes to strong word-of-mouth.
The movie continues to earn significant numbers despite facing competition from several other box office releases, including major Bollywood films like Son of Sardaar 2, Saiyaara, and more. As of Aug 5, the movie had an overall 24.89% Telugu occupancy. However, in Hindi, the movie had an overall 30.65% occupancy.
Produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films and written by Jayapurna Das, film is the first instalment of the animated Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Bhagavan Vishnu. This movie chronicles the divine incarnations of God Vishnu as Mahavatar Narsimha, who descends to protect Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu and a young prince, who faced hardships and dangers and opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu.