/Mahavatar Narsimha is India’s highest-grossing animated film. What was its budget?

Ashwin Kumar’s Mahavatar Narsimha is earning outstanding numbers at the box office. The animated mythological drama has become the highest-grossing animated Indian film. Backed by Hombale Films, the movie has been setting the box office ablaze since the first day of its release.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office

Released on July 25, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial venture has emerged as a superhit, surpassing the collections of international releases, including blockbusters like Spider-Man and Kung Fu Panda.

In just 12 days, the movie has entered the Rs 100 crore club, becoming the first-ever animated film to cross the milestone in India . The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

As per sacnilk, the movie has earned around Rs 5.83 crore in India net on its twelfth day for all languages.

In the first week, the movie earned Rs 44.75 crore [Ka: 0.91 Cr; Te: 10.82; Hi: 32.45; Ta: 0.43; Mal: 0.14]. As the movie continues to perform well, it has earned Rs 50 crore, taking the collection over 100 crore.

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film is performing exceptionally well. Much of the credit goes to strong word-of-mouth.

The movie continues to earn significant numbers despite facing competition from several other box office releases, including major Bollywood films like Son of Sardaar 2, Saiyaara, and more. As of Aug 5, the movie had an overall 24.89% Telugu occupancy. However, in Hindi, the movie had an overall 30.65% occupancy.