/Sushmita Sen reveals struggles of being a single mother at 24, says 'My manager ran away'



From making history as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant in 1994 to fearlessly embracing motherhood, Sushmita Sen has always challenged conventions. Talking about the struggles she has faced in her past, the actor revealed that her manager ran away after she adopted her first daughter, Renee, at the peak of her career.

Sushmita Sen on being a single mother

In a recent conversation with NDTV, the Biwi No 1 actress revealed her thoughts from when she was at the height of her career and decided to adopt her first daughter, Renee. She stated, "It was worse. You're talking about a world without social media, without the digital boom, and there are far fewer platforms for an actor to work in today. And it's still tough. So imagine if you are an actor who only does one platform. And there are rules attached to that platform, which is cinema, that a girl has to forget having a baby. You're not getting married because that impacts your fan following and audience."

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The actress spoke about her decision to embrace motherhood as a single woman. She talked about how the response from parts of the film industry was unsupportive. Sen shared that she was told she would stop getting lead roles and would eventually be seen in the side character roles.

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Sushmita Sen recalled how her manager reacted when she told her about the decision to adopt a child. She stated, "My manager ran away." She added that her manager had told her, "You’re not serious about your career, and I can’t represent someone who’s a mother at 24."

'I gave my biggest hits after I became a mother'

After facing several hardships, Sushmita Sen shared how becoming a single mother led her to a successful career. "After I became a mother, I gave my biggest hits," she said. Sushmita Sen's career reached heights after adopting her daughter Renee in 2000. The actress gave major commercial hits such as Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Filhaal.

Miss Universe 1994

Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe at the age of 18 on May 21, 1994. Among seventy-seven contestants, Sen's victory in Pasay, Philippines, paved the way for India on the global beauty pageant stage.

About Sushmita Sen