/Student of the Year: After Dark trailer: Shanaya Kapoor is on a revenge spree for her sister

The bell rings, the competition gets fierce, and there’s a killer on campus! The trailer of Student of the Year: After Dark is out, taking audiences back to the familiar corridors of St. Teresa’s, where ambition, rivalry and the race to be number one take a dangerous turn.

With a mysterious death at the heart of the story, the series brings together ambition, rivalry and murder mystery in a world where everyone has a reason to win and something to lose.

When St. Teresa’s queen bee Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor) is found dead, her twin sister Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor) refuses to accept that it was an accident. Determined to uncover the truth, Aditi infiltrates the school and enters the fiercely competitive Student of the Year contest, only to discover that her sister’s closest circle was also her toughest competition. To find the killer, she must do what it takes to rise to the top enter, survive and win.

The series taps into a generation where emerging at the top can become an obsession, and ambition can push people beyond boundaries. As Aditi navigates a world where the pursuit of success comes at a price, Student of the Year: After Dark asks a darker question of the familiar dream of being number one: how much are you willing to sacrifice to win?

If the original Student of the Year was about the DREAM of winning, Student of the Year: After Dark is

about the COST of winning.

Shanaya Kapoor said, “Playing Ayesha and Aditi has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences for me as an actor. While the two sisters may look alike, they couldn’t be more different in their personalities and the choices they make. Ayesha’s mysterious death sets the story in motion, while Aditi’s search for the truth unravels a world where appearances can be deceptive and even the closest relationships hold secrets. What appealed to me the most about Student of the Year: After Dark is how it takes a much-loved franchise into an unexpected and new territory, where the stakes go far beyond competition and winning a title. It’s this fresh and intriguing take on a familiar world that made the experience so exciting for me.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student of the Year: After Dark brings a fresh, darker edge to the iconic franchise, where every friendship has a backstory, every rivalry has a motive and every clue brings Aditi closer to the truth.