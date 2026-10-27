/Alan Dysert dies at 75: All My Children star battled rare cancer with 4 surgeries, rounds of chemo and 29 CT scans

Actor Alan Dysert, known for his work in All My Children, has died after facing years of health challenges. He was 75. The news of his passing was shared by his wife, Michele, in a Facebook post on October 25.

“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026. While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime,” Michele wrote.

All My Children star Alan Dysert's long battle with cancer

The exact cause of the actor's death has not been revealed. But the actor was suffering from a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer.”

“faced more than his share of health challenges over the years, yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude,” his wife wrote in the letter.

Despite health challenges, the actor chose to continue working. In 2023, in his autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, Alan revealed that he had been diagnosed with a "rare, aggressive and incurable cancer."

Best known for his role as Sean Cudahy in All My Children, Dysert made his debut on the series in 1980 and left the show in 1990.

In the book synopsis, the actor revealed that he had, ''undergone “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date. The exact type of cancer the actor was suffering from has not been revealed.

Alan is survived by his wife, Michele, and two sons, Cody and Cooper.In her post, his wife also shared a section from his autobiography, in which he wrote that he wanted his children, grandchildren, family and friends to celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing.

“That was Alan. He understood that life was an adventure, that tomorrow was never guaranteed, and that the greatest treasures weren’t things, but the people and experiences that made life meaningful. So today, even through my tears, I want to honor his wishes and celebrate the remarkable life he lived.”

Who was Alan Dysert ?