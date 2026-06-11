/Shots fired at Guru Randhawa’s franchise gym in Delhi, Bishnoi gang warns singer to stay away from Salman Khan

In a shocking turn of events, several rounds of shots were fired outside a gym that is of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's gyn chain in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Thursday (June 11). Hours after the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, linking it to Randhawa's alleged ties with actor Salman Khan.

In recent years, actor Salman Khan and his family have received multiple death threats from the notorious Bishnoi gang. In 2024, unidentified assailants fired several shots outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai, raising serious security concerns.

Shots fired at Guru Randhawa's franchise Gym in Delhi; Bishnoi Gang warns singer

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On Thursday, two masked men opened fire outside 24HS Fitness Gym in Pushkar Enclave , a franchise associated with singer Randhawa. The attackers fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass before fleeing the scene.

Early morning on Thursday at around 4 am, the fires were shot. After which, a call was made to the Paschim Vihar East station area after a few Gym employees reached the site around 5 am and discovered the damage that had been caused by firing and reported the incident. One bullet was found stuck at the glass panels.

According to CCTV footage, two masked men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire outside the gym at around 4 a.m. The attackers fired multiple rounds at the gym's glass façade before fleeing the scene.

Police said they are currently authenticating the social media posts and have summoned the gym's local owner for questioning.

Radhawa has not shared any official statement on this yet.

Lawrance Bishnoi claims responsibility

Hours after the incident, the Bishnoi gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting and issued a warning to the singer. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

An audio clip and a social media post surfaced online, allegedly claiming responsibility for the attack on behalf of the Bishnoi gang. The post was reportedly issued in the names of gang members Tyson Bishnoi, Aarzoo Bishnoi, and Hari Boxer.

Shared by the Facebook account of Anil Pandit, in a statement, they shared the direct warning to the singer. “We targeted Guru Randhawa’s gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan.”