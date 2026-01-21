/Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade this year; here’s how

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been approached by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to present a special tableau on Indian cinema at the Republic Day parade this year. The tableau will be showcased during the 26 January Republic Day parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path and will celebrate Indian cinema. This will be the first time in the parade's history that an Indian film director will be part of a tableau and will represent Indian cinema at the prestigious event.

The initiative highlights the cultural richness, creative excellence, and global influence of Indian cinema, an art form that has long served as one of India’s strongest cultural ambassadors across the world.

Speaking about the collaboration, a source told Times Of India, “For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade. This historic honour marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum. There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work

One of the most celebrated Indian directors of our times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has carved a niche for himself and his kind of cinema, which is rooted in storytelling, rich aesthetics and high of music and opulence.

From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to Black, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films have consistently blended tradition with scale, placing Indian narratives on a global stage. While his stories have been deeply rooted in Indian culture, they have had a global impact.