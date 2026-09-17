/Richie Mehta's Phoolan gets standing ovation at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is currently underway, with films from across the globe being screened. From India, there is an exciting line-up, and one of those is titled Phoolan. It was screened as part of the festival's coveted Special Presentation section and received an outstanding response from the audience.

Directed and written by acclaimed filmmaker Richie Mehta, the movie received a standing ovation from a packed audience of over 2,000 at its World Premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Screened as part of the festival's coveted Special Presentation section, the film left audiences deeply moved, drawing unanimous praise from critics and cinephiles alike at the iconic Princess of Wales Theatre, one of Toronto's most celebrated cultural landmarks.

Phoolan is an action drama that chronicles the extraordinary and tumultuous moment in the life of Phoolan Devi during a 48-hour siege. Based on Phoolan Devi's autobiography, “I, Phoolan Devi: The Autobiography of India's Bandit Queen published by Editions Robert Laffont”, the film is a visceral account of a young woman who defied every convention imposed upon her and seized her own destiny in a world determined to deny her one.

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Speaking about the world premiere, writer-director and producer Richie Mehta said, “Phoolan Devi's story is one that demands to be told with honesty, and without compromise. I was drawn to a very specific chapter of Phoolan's life, the formative years before the world knew her name, contrasted with the period where she was a misunderstood legend. It felt essential to me to stripaway the mythology and reveal the human underneath. The themes at the heart of her story — resilience in the face of adversity, the search for dignity, and the courage to claim one's own voice —are timeless. They resonate just as strongly today as they did then, across cultures and geographies. That is why this felt like the right moment to bring her story to the screen. From Poacher to Phoolan, Amazon MGM Studios has been a true creative collaborator, one that backs a filmmaker's vision and gives stories like these the global canvas they deserve. To witness the audience at TIFF rise to their feet, visibly moved, tells me that Phoolan's story has connected in exactly the way we hoped it would. I hope I have done justice to her voice and her story, the way she wanted the world to know.

The World Premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre was attended by the film's cast and creative team. Leading the arrivals was Sneha Kumari, who delivers a breakthrough performance in the titular role of Phoolan Devi, alongside cast members Anurag Thakur, Aakash Dahiya, and Vikram Pratap Singh.

They were joined on the red carpet by writer-director-producer Richie Mehta, and producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kanwal Kohli, Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures and Shilangi Mukherji, Director & Head of SVOD Business, Prime Video, India, representing Amazon MGM Studios, India, at the prestigious festival.