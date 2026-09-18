/Ranveer Singh pledges education support for 1,000 girls; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce initiative on PM Modi’s 76th birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek Ganpati blessings. The visit coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, after which the actor pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also stepped forward to offer an initiative on PM Modi’s birthday.

Ranveer Singh pledges education support on PM Modi's 76th birthday

On Thursday, the Dhurandhar actor visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. After seeking blessings, Singh said he wants to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls on PM Modi’s 76th birthday.

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Speaking to News18, the actor stated, "It feels really good to be here. By Bappa's grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for my family and me. So, we have come here to thank him and seek his blessings for the journey ahead. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the birth anniversary of our respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and support the education of 1,000 daughters. I hope that Bappa will be pleased with this initiative and that his blessings will always remain upon us."

During his visit, Singh was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama. He greeted several young fans and shook hands with them as he made his way through the premises. Before leaving, he came out of his SUV and waved at the crowd.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to renovate 20 schools

Marking the special occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also stepped in to offer an initiative as part of the campaign launched on the honourable public figure’s 76th birthday. Taking to X, Bhatt wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to refurbish 20 schools in Mumbai as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.

In her post, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji! Wishing you a healthy and fulfilling year ahead.” She added that she and Ranbir would refurbish 20 schools based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). “Ranbir and I are pledging to refurbish 20 schools as per the recommendations of @mybmc, helping create brighter, better-equipped spaces for our children to learn and thrive,” she wrote.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

After the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is set to appear in Jai Mehta's zombie thriller, Pralay. Reportedly, it is also believed that Singh will collaborate with Aditya Dhar on yet another project.

What's next for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

Bhatt was last seen in an action thriller, Alpha, alongside Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others. Apart from SLB's film, she is also gearing up for her upcoming production, Don't Be Shy. The actress will also feature in a pivotal role in the folklore horror sequel Tumbbad 2, slated for late 2027.