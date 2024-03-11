Zee Cine Awards 2024: SRK bags Best Actor award; Jawan wins Best Film - check complete winners list

The Zee Cine Awards 2024 brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood and television on Sunday evening, where stars not only dazzled on the red carpet but also left a lasting impact on stage with stellar performances. Shah Rukh Khan emerged as the night's biggest winner, clinching the Best Actor award for his outstanding roles in the films Jawan and Pathaan.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, took home major accolades including Best Film, Best Story, and Best Music. In a triumphant return to the Zee Cine Awards stage after nine years, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am grateful for considering me good enough for this recognition." He credited Atlee and his wife Priya, who relocated from the South to Mumbai, for the film's success.

The star-studded evening featured captivating performances from Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and more. Bobby Deol's nostalgic dance to Gupt's Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela had the audience roaring with excitement.

Hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana, Zee Cine Awards 2024 was a starry affair filled with glamour and entertainment.

Check out the full list of Zee Cine Awards 2024 winners below:

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan and Pathaan)

Best Film – Jawan

Best Story – Jawan

Best Music – Jawan

Best Actor (Jury) – Kartik Aaryan (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Best Actress (Critics) – Alia Bhatt

Best Actress (Jury) – Kiara Advani

Best Actor in a Comic Role - Ayushmann Khurrana

Best VFX – Red Chillies Entertainment (Jawan)

Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Anal Arasu, Craig Macrae and team (Jawan)

Best Background Music – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Music Director – Anirudh (Jawan)

Best Dialogue – Sumit Arora (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan)

Best Lyrics – Kumaar (Chaleya – Jawan)

Best Choreography – Bosco Martis (Jhoome Jo Pathaan – Pathaan)

Best Costume Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani)

