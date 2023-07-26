WATCH | Jaya Bachchan's fiery encounter with paparazzi at Rocky aur Rani... screening: I'm not deaf
Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi during Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening in Mumbai.
There are few constants in this universe, and one is Indian actress and politician Jaya Bachchan getting angry at the paparazzi. At a screening of her upcoming Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai, she was once again spotted getting upset at the photographers who thronged the venue to click the pictures of the cast of the film, including Bachchan. In a video that has surfaced online, Jaya is waiting for her children. Photographers shout to get her attention. However, irritated by the shouting, she covered her ears and firmly said, "I am not deaf. Please don't scream, talk softly." Despite the momentary annoyance, she later entered the theatre with a smile, followed by Abhishek and Shweta.
What is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani all about?
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is an eagerly awaited Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy family drama film, helmed by the Karan Johar. The screenplay is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.
The story revolves around a couple with contrasting personalities, who take an unconventional step of living with each other's families for three months before tying the knot. This decision leads to a series of amusing and emotional encounters.
Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening — was a star-studded affair
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening was attended by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Chunky Panday, and more. The film, directed by Karan Johar, features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release date
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28.
