WATCH | Jaya Bachchan's fiery encounter with paparazzi at Rocky aur Rani... screening: I'm not deaf

There are few constants in this universe, and one is Indian actress and politician Jaya Bachchan getting angry at the paparazzi. At a screening of her upcoming Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai, she was once again spotted getting upset at the photographers who thronged the venue to click the pictures of the cast of the film, including Bachchan. In a video that has surfaced online, Jaya is waiting for her children. Photographers shout to get her attention. However, irritated by the shouting, she covered her ears and firmly said, "I am not deaf. Please don't scream, talk softly." Despite the momentary annoyance, she later entered the theatre with a smile, followed by Abhishek and Shweta.