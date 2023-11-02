WATCH | Dunki Drop 1: SRK film promises a whimsical take on patriotism

Shah Rukh Khan, the charismatic Bollywood icon, graces the silver screen once again in Rajkumar Hirani's latest film, Dunki. The film's 'Drop 1' was unveiled as a special birthday gift to fans, offering a glimpse into the world created by the director known for his blockbusters like Munna Bhai series and Sanju.

In Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan steps into the shoes of Hardy, a man with a dream of relocating to London alongside his close companions. Taapsee Pannu joins the ensemble cast as Manu, while Vicky Kaushal portrays the character of Sukhi. The story unfolds in Punjab, where a group of young dreamers yearns for the promise of a brighter future overseas.

The 'Drop 1' opens with a striking desert landscape as Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy, donning black attire, leads a group of individuals in a suspenseful sequence where a mysterious assailant takes aim at them.

The year 2023 has been nothing short of monumental for Shah Rukh Khan. He embarked on this remarkable journey with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, a stellar production co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Following that, he achieved the pinnacle of success with Atlee's Jawan, a blockbuster that featured an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Padukone.