WATCH | Shah Rukh Khan rings in 58th birthday with fans at Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the King of Bollywood celebrates his 58th birthday in his signature style with fans gathering outside his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. As the clock struck midnight, Shah Rukh Khan made his customary appearance on the balcony, delighting his fans with his presence.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, consisting of a black t-shirt and camouflage pants, Shah Rukh greeted the crowd with folded hands and engaged in his trademark open-arms pose. His fans, who had been waiting outside Mannat, cheered and celebrated the moment with great enthusiasm. #WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan waves at the fans who gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, on Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/gjE99qa0ZX — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023 ×

Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandra, has become a symbolic location for Shah Rukh Khan's fans, who gather there on his birthday to express their love and admiration. Many fans bring gifts, birthday cakes, fanart, posters, sweets, bouquets, and more to celebrate the occasion. To ensure crowd control and safety, the local police are deployed. It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023 ×

In addition to his in-person interaction with fans, Shah Rukh Khan also took to social media to express his gratitude. He thanked his fans for their unwavering support and the love they have shown throughout his career. Shah Rukh Khan, and a glorious career

SRK's journey in the film industry began with his television debut in the series Fauji in 1988. However, it was in 1992 when he made his film debut with Deewana that he truly stepped into the limelight. His magnetic on-screen presence and acting prowess swiftly garnered him recognition and a dedicated fan base.