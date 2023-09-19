Vijay Varma reveals he started 'sweating' when asked to do a romantic scene with Kareena Kapoor

It’s not every day you get to romance Kareena Kapoor. For Vijay Varma, it was a dream come true but it came with its pitstops. While talking about their recent project together, when Vijay was asked about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan, Vijay couldn’t stop gushing about her. He said that Kareena is a very “secure” actor while she complimented both Vijay and Jaideep Ahlawat for their “improvisation skills”.

Kareena is a fab actor says Vijay

In a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, the Gully Boy actor said that Kareena is “fab” and “secure”. He said, “We have seen her films, blown whistles, being enamoured by her. And when someone you like, likes your work… it’s a little embarrassing but you do enjoy the compliments.”

Shehnaaz then prodded Vijay on the compliments she showered on Jaideep and him to which Vijay replied, “Yeh unka badappan hai (That’s her generosity) that she spoke about me and Jaideep this way. It was really not needed from her. To put us on a pedestal… it did feel good.”

Vijay on doing a romantic scene with Kareena

On his romantic scene with Kareena, Vijay revealed, “There is a scene, where she’s looking at me in a certain way, and she’s singing. Jaise woh scene aaya, mere toh paseene chutt gaye. Aap nahi handle kar sakte (As soon as that scene came, I was a bundle of nerves. You cannot handle it).”

Vijay called Kareena “extremely charismatic” and said, “She is very beautiful when she performs. She knows that adaayein hai unke paas (she has that poise and charm).”

Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma will soon be seen together for the first time in Jaane Jaan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is set to drop on Netflix on September 21 and will mark Kareena’s OTT debut. Kareena will also be seen in The Buckingham Murders, a film directed by Hansal Mehta.

Watch what Hansal Mehta has to say about him working with her on the project:

The Buckingham Murders will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023.

