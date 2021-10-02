SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt is set to release on this date

Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer 'RRR' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After facing a lot of delays, the magnum opus will finally hit the theatres next year.



The movie, which marks the comeback of SS Rajamouli as a director post 'Bahubali', will release on January 7, 2022. The heavy-budget movie was earlier scheduled to release on big screens in October 2021 but was postponed as theatres are not fully functional in the country.

Watch: RRR's first song 'Dosti' is an ode to the spirit of friendship



''07.01.2022. It is… :)'' The makers made the announcement with the new poster featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice because of the pandemic that hit India in March of 2020 and the situation worsened again during the second wave of COVID-19 in April-may this year.

The film will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters--Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.



The movie marks Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's South debut, and also stars Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in crucial roles.



Earlier makers had announced that the movie will stream on not one but two competitive streaming channels -- Zee5 and Netflix. The two streaming channels have bought the rights to different languages, too.

While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be made available on ZEE5, Netflix will stream Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of 'RRR'.