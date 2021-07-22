Shershaah: Trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's Kargil war drama to release on this date

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer 'Shershaah' is being pitched as the big release this Independence day. The film's producer Karan Johar revealed that the trailer would be out on July 25.



The highly anticipated film is Amazon Original and is based on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra's life. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the titular role.



The makers also shared a new post of the film on social media.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment 'Shershaah' will stream on Amazon Prime Video August 12 onwards.