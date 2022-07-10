Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside his Mumbai house on Eid Al Adha | Watch

Be it Eid or his birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to greet his hundreds of fans and well-wishers who gather outside his villa in Mumbai, India. On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, Shah Rukh along with his youngest child, AbRam blew kisses and greeted his fans that were standing outside his residence, Mannat. The latest photos and videos doing rounds from Mannat show Khan and his son Abram Khan waving at fans from the iron balcony and Khan greeting his fans in his signature style.

The ‘Don’ actor could be seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, shoes, and sunglasses, while AbRam was seen in a red t-shirt and black pants and sneakers.

One of Shah Rukh’s fan accounts on Twitter posted a video in which the star can be seen showing thumbs-up signs and blowing kisses to all those standing outside just to see his glimpse. The father-son duo can also be seen having a quick chat before heading towards their home.

Meanwhile, fans on social media expressed their excitement at seeing Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam on Eid. One fan wrote, "Wasn’t expecting this. Just made my day," while another fan shared, "Chand nazar aya." Another fan’s post read, "He never disappoints his fans. Love you man @iamsrk."

"Ladies & gentlemen, The Last Of The Stars - #ShahRukhKhan for you," a fan tweeted. "#ShahRukhKhan & #AbRam came together to add chaar chaand (four stars) to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022," another SRK fan said.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor on embracing parenthood, says he doesn't want Alia to 'sacrifice her dreams'

Earlier, in May, the actor had greeted the fans in the same manner on the occasion of Eid on the same spot, and taking to his official Instagram handle, the star shared two selfies that featured hundreds of his fans. "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!", he captioned his post.

On the work front, Khan has three films in the pipeline. Yash Raj’s ‘Pathaan’, Atlee’s 'Jawan', and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ are all set for a 2023 release.

