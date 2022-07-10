Ranbir Kapoor on embracing parenthood, says he doesn't want Alia to 'sacrifice her dreams'

This year belongs to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The star couple are in the headlines for over two months now. First their marriage, then their big-budget projects including Ranbir's 'Shamshera', 'Brahmastra' starring Alia and Ranbir both, Alia's Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone' among others, and now their baby.

Alia and Ranbir, who are soon going to embrace parenthood, are super busy in their career right now. While promoting his upcoming movie 'Shamshera' at YRF studios, Ranbir opened up about how the couple will balance their profession and personal life in future.

During recent media interaction, Ranbir said via Indian Express, ''Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we’re going share our responsibilities and how we’re going to share our time.''



Talking further, the 'Jagga Jasoos' actor added that he want to change the old dynamic when the kids were raised by their mother mostly than their father. ''We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we’ve been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also,” he said.



We all are aware that Alia is at a peak of her career and after her pregnancy was announced many questioned whether she's going to give up on her work and will focus on her personal life more. But debunking all the talks, Ranbir said, “Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don’t want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it.”

Alia is back in town after she wrapped filming her Hollywood debut film 'Heart Of Stone'. On Saturday, Alia landed in Mumbai and, her beau Ranbir was waiting to receive her wife at the airport. A video of the two has taken the internet by storm.



Alia is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married earlier this year in April.