Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira freed from UAE prison, family expresses joy

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Chrisann Pereira has been freed from prison. Photograph:(Others)

Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, known for her roles in Sadak 2 and Batla House, has been released from prison in Sharjah, UAE after being falsely implicated in a drug case. 

Chrisann Pereira, Indian actress best known for Sadak 2 and Batla House, has been released by Sharjah authorities in the UAE. She was arrested earlier this month on drug-trafficking charges and was imprisoned in the Sharjah Central Jail. Chrisann's brother Kevin confirmed the news on Instagram as he shared a note with the "massive update'. he wrote in the caption, "CULPRITS ARRESTED - PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW (Pictures of victims Chrisann Pereira and Clayton Rodrigues) Chrisann Pereira somehow got through the customs check and got stuck because she herself went to report the incident for her safety. Clayton Rodrigues was arrested upon landing itself. Anthony Paul and his gang then approach the family to help and to ask for 80lakhs to “bribe” the officials in Sharjah with his “contacts”.

Kevin had also earlier shared a video on his Instagram stories. It showed their mother beaming with happiness. The clip then shows Chrisann, tearful, talking to her brother and other family members. You can see the video above.

According to reports, actress Chrisann Pereira was falsely implicated in a drug case by bakery owner Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh Borate. They posed as a talent manager and lured Pereira to Sharjah for an audition by providing tickets and accommodation.

On April 1, when Pereira was to leave for Sharjah, Ravi gave her a memento with drugs hidden in it, and tipped off the Sharjah police who arrested her, reported The Indian Express. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch found that Paul was seeking revenge against Pereira's mother after a disagreement during the pandemic. Pereira had been in a Sharjah prison since her arrest, but was recently released and is expected to return to India soon.

