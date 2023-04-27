Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira freed from UAE prison, family expresses joy

Chrisann Pereira, Indian actress best known for Sadak 2 and Batla House, has been released by Sharjah authorities in the UAE. She was arrested earlier this month on drug-trafficking charges and was imprisoned in the Sharjah Central Jail. Chrisann's brother Kevin confirmed the news on Instagram as he shared a note with the "massive update'. he wrote in the caption, "CULPRITS ARRESTED - PLEASE SHARE WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW (Pictures of victims Chrisann Pereira and Clayton Rodrigues) Chrisann Pereira somehow got through the customs check and got stuck because she herself went to report the incident for her safety. Clayton Rodrigues was arrested upon landing itself. Anthony Paul and his gang then approach the family to help and to ask for 80lakhs to “bribe” the officials in Sharjah with his “contacts”. Actress #ChrisannPereira has been released from Sharjah Central Jail, thanks to IPS Lakhmi Gautam, Joint Commissioner of Crime @MumbaiPolice for taking swift action as soon as the matter was reported to him. Here is her first video call with family. @mid_day @patel_bhupen https://t.co/GkCkDsJ3XX pic.twitter.com/YTCIpysXCL — فیضان خان FaizanKhan (@journofaizan) April 26, 2023 × View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pereira (@kevin.pereira8) ×

Kevin had also earlier shared a video on his Instagram stories. It showed their mother beaming with happiness. The clip then shows Chrisann, tearful, talking to her brother and other family members. You can see the video above.

According to reports, actress Chrisann Pereira was falsely implicated in a drug case by bakery owner Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh Borate. They posed as a talent manager and lured Pereira to Sharjah for an audition by providing tickets and accommodation.

On April 1, when Pereira was to leave for Sharjah, Ravi gave her a memento with drugs hidden in it, and tipped off the Sharjah police who arrested her, reported The Indian Express. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch found that Paul was seeking revenge against Pereira's mother after a disagreement during the pandemic. Pereira had been in a Sharjah prison since her arrest, but was recently released and is expected to return to India soon.

