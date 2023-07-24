Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's latest song is Ranveer Singh's Monday motivation; Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a new song from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. With this film, Karan Johar is all set for his directorial comeback after seven years. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Following this, the makers have released a new video song from the film. Ranveer shared the video on his Insta handle and called it the Monday motivation goals. The song is titled Monday Aa and features Ranveer Singh in the character of Rocky.

Ranveer Singh’s Monday motivation

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a romantic entertainer. So far, two songs from the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer have been released by the makers. And the songs along with the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been received well by the audience. On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared some charm on Instagram with his new promo from the film. In the short video, he is seen flaunting his torso and body shots as his character Rocky. Watch the full video here:

In a new promo, lead actor Ranveer Singh can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs. There are shots of him sleeping on a bed, taking a shower, and later posing in front of a mirror.

Makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy film directed by Karan Johar. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios have produced the film, which also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has worked as an assistant director in this film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been shot in Mumbai, Russia, New Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and cinematography is handled by Manush Nandan. This film will hit theatres this Friday, i.e. July 28.



