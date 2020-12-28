Richa Chadha starrer 'Shakeela' leaked online a day after release

The Christmas holiday weekend saw a lot of movie releases including Richa Chadha starrer ‘Shakeela’. The film released in theatres on Christmas.

The film directed by Indrajit Lankesh who made his debut in Bollywood with a biopic on Shakeela, however, was hit by piracy as hackers released the film online.

A day after official release, Shakeela was available on torrent to watch.

Dubbed in South Indian languages, the Hindi film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Esther Noronha, Rajeev Pillai, Suchendra Prasad and Kajol Chugh.

Sources close to the film reveal that the makers are keen to take action against the ones responsible for this and they are trying to trace the source from where the film has been leaked.

‘Shakeela’ is on the life and times of adult star of the same name. She is India's first adult film star.