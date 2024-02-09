Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce first pregnancy: 'A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound'

In a delightful announcement that sent waves of joy across social media, Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal revealed that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who recently ventured into film production with their award-winning venture Girls Will Be Girls, took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Richa and Ali shared a joint post that featured two endearing photos, the first showcasing an unconventional equation, "1 + 1 = 3," alongside a second image of the couple gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

Richa looked radiant in a chic black dress with frilled sleeves, while Ali donned a shirt along with a white oversized coat. A pregnant emoji at the bottom of the picture left no room for doubt about the announcement.

In the caption, the couple wrote. "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." Check it out below!

The announcement garnered an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fellow actors including Shweta Basu Prasad, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Kalki Koechlin, Ayushmann Khurrana, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Elnaaz Norouzi among others, who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Richa and Ali's journey from co-stars in the popular franchise Fukrey to real-life partners has been a tale cherished by fans. The couple tied the knot in 2022 and has since collaborated on various projects, including sharing the screen space in an episode of Netflix India Original show Call My Agent and lending their voices to the Audible Original Virus 2062.

Their latest endeavour as producers with the film Girls Will Be Girls received several accolades, including two awards at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Richa candidly shared the challenges of balancing work and personal life.