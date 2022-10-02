Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share glimpses of pre-wedding ceremonies, see pics

B-town's much-loved couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4 amid close friends and family. The celebrations began in full swing in Delhi. The two later reached Lucknow to celebrate another intimate celebration. The actual wedding ceremony will take place at a rented Mumbai bungalow, followed by a grand reception at a South Mumbai hotel.

On Sunday, the two had their mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. Instead of the traditional ceremonies, the two decided to have a "phoolon Ki holi".

Once the mehndi was done, the sangeet started and the two sides performed on peppy tracks for the soon-to-be-married couple. Richa's childhood friend had a surprise performance for the couple, while her brother sang a sweet song for the actress along with a Bhangra performance.

To conclude the ceremony, the couple danced to two songs including the popular song 'Ambersariya'.

According to reports, the actress will be wearing custom-created outfits by Kresha Bajaj for her wedding and some pieces from Rahul Mishra too. On the other hand, her beau will don stunning creations of coveted couturiers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Shantnu Nikhil.

The two started dating almost a decade ago. In 2020, they announced that they will be tying the knot. However, due to covid-19 pandemic, they had to delay it till 2022.