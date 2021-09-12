Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's smashing dinner with a special person; pic

On Saturday night, Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted entering a lavish restaurant in Mumbai.



Their special guest for dinner that night was none other than Indian badminton player, PV Sindhu. The trio also stopped for the paparazzi waiting outside the restaurant for a few pictures.

Ranveer then dropped an adorable selfie on his official Instagram handle with the ace athlete Naturally, that photograph is trending online.

Ranveer wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone ”

To which, PV Sindhu replied, “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon.”



Ranveer then shared the same picture on his Instagram Story, writing “Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating @PVsindhu1.”

Check out the picture here:

