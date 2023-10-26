Ranbir Kapoor on being trolled: I'm on the side of people fighting toxic masculinity

Ranbir Kapoor has finally broken his silence over the backlash he has been receiving for a video of Alia Bhatt where the actress had alleged that Kapoor is not fond of her wearing lipsticks. Kapoor, ever since the video went viral, has been termed as toxic by many.

During a virtual interview recently, Kapoor was asked to comment on the trolls on social media and the criticism he has been receiving for the viral video.



Taking to X, Kapoor's fans shared a clip from a conversation in which the Barfi! star said, "Hey, I'm not on social media so I don't have the need to deal with it which is a great thing. But I feel negativity is very important especially if you are an artist and if you have some work out there I think both need to exist because then that creates a balance. You know sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made which are not necessarily true and if you take it with a pinch of salt because this image of mine which has been created by the movies or the characters I play or by media is something that I don't own."

Kapoor also added, "It's owned by the public, it's owned by people who like my work or dislike my work and they are allowed to say anything about me as long as they give my work a chance you know as long as I can prove to them as an actor and that has always been my focus - to act." "Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And I am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling sad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at the larger picture," he said.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor found himself at the receiving end of trolls after his wife Alia Bhatt made a new revelation about their equation on social media. Vogue India dropped a video of Alia where she was seen talking about her go-to make-up items. In the video, Alia revealed that she tries to keep her lipstick faded and minimal as her husband doesn't like it.



While Alia seemingly thought she was sharing a cute detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many social media users did not think so. In the video, she said, "One thing my husband...when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well... he would be like 'wipe that off, wipe that off' because he loves the natural colour of my lips."



The video went viral soon after, with many calling out Ranbir for his behaviour. Ranbir was termed as 'toxic' and a 'red flag'.