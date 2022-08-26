Producer Shalini Chaudhary files FIR against actor Zeishan Quadri for allegedly giving death threats

A producer called Shalini Chaudhary has filed an FIR against screenwriter and actor Zeishan Quadri for allegedly threatening to kill her and stealing her Audi car, reported India Today. As per the complaint, Quadri, best known for his work in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur', borrowed Shalini's car worth Rs 38 lakh and mortgaged it for Rs 12 lakh. He also reportedly did not return her calls for over a year and even gave her death threats.

Shalini is the owner of a production house called Shalini Productions. She claims she met Quadri in 2017 when he needed her help for the financing of the Sony Entertainment show 'Crime Patrol'. She also worked with him on the 2020 movie 'Halahal'.

She added that she lent him her car as he claimed he had to go to many meetings.

“He sought to borrow my Audi car and as I trusted him, I agreed to give him my car just for a few days," she said in her police statement as per the report.

She said then he did not answer her calls and when she called his wife, she too did not return her calls. After some time she learned that the car Quadri had borrowed had been sold for Rs 12 lakh. She again tried to contact them but again they did not return her calls.

"When I repeatedly asked Zeeshan Quadri about my car, he gave me a vague answer. When I told him about filing a complaint in the police station, he threatened to kill me and made threatening calls from many people. I tried to file FIR against Zeishan and Priyanka Bassi many times, but because of his influence, FIR didn't get registered. Then I came to know from RTO office that my Audi car was sold by deducting NOC after forged documents and forged sign, and with a Chandigarh number. I got a call from Zeishan’s lawyer as well that I should settle the matter since I won’t get the car back now. Then I met DCP Vishal Thakur who helped me a lot. I got my FIR registered immediately, I thank him for his help," said Shalini.

Quadri rose to fame when he played the role of Definite in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He also had a screenwriting credit for the second part of the film and a story credit for the first part.