Prabhas' Salaar to release on same day as SRK's Dunki?

There's going to be a big clash at the box office this Christmas. Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar will be releasing on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 but will now hit the theatres during Christmas 2023.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news on social, stating that Salaar is expected to arrive on December 22, 2023, the same day as Dunki. This is not the first time such a clash has occurred - in 2018, Khan's Zero and KGF from Hombale Films battled for the Christmas audience.



Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023.(sic)"