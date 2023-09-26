Prabhas' Salaar to release on same day as SRK's Dunki?
Story highlights
There's going to be a big clash at the box office this Christmas. Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar will be releasing on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Salaar was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 but will now hit the theatres during Christmas 2023.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news on social, stating that Salaar is expected to arrive on December 22, 2023, the same day as Dunki. This is not the first time such a clash has occurred - in 2018, Khan's Zero and KGF from Hombale Films battled for the Christmas audience.
Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023].This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023.(sic)"
Prabhas’ Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the new release date of the film.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also features Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. There were previous reports indicating a delay in 'Dunki's release but during the sucess meet of Jawan recently, SRK confirmed that the film will be releasing in theatres on Christmas.