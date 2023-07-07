Prabhas-Deepika's Project K becomes first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is making history already. The film has now become the first Indian feature to present at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con, an annual festival for comic lovers. Project K is pegged as a one-of-a-kind big-budget sci-fi film that promises to excite and stun the audience.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, they offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the Project K team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Padukone, Prabhas and during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and release date will be revealed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh congratulated the film’s team and tweeted, “Bigg news … Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika, Kamal Haasan: ‘Project K’ title, trailer, release date to be unveiled at Comic-Con, USA….. Mark the date: 20 July 2023. #ProjectK is set to create history, will be the first #Indian film to debut at #SanDiegoComicCon [#SDCC] 2023 in #USA. #KamalHaasan, #Prabhas, #DeepikaPadukone and #NationalAward winning director #NagAshwin will fly to #USA to unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date.”

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter account to thank the team:

T 4697 - ... a proud moment for me .. I never realised how important and BIG this is ..

Now I know .. my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies , Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me , and to make me a part of this incredible experience 🙏 https://t.co/7c5vbQ0i5I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2023 ×

Project K is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made, with a whopping Rs 500-600 crore budget.