ugc_banner

Prabhas-Deepika's Project K becomes first Indian film to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Project K boasts of an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is making history already. The film has now become the first Indian feature to present at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con, an annual festival for comic lovers. Project K is pegged as a one-of-a-kind big-budget sci-fi film that promises to excite and stun the audience. 

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

K

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, they offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the Project K team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Padukone, Prabhas and during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer, and release date will be revealed.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh congratulated the film’s team and tweeted, “Bigg news … Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika, Kamal Haasan: ‘Project K’ title, trailer, release date to be unveiled at Comic-Con, USA….. Mark the date: 20 July 2023. #ProjectK is set to create history, will be the first #Indian film to debut at #SanDiegoComicCon [#SDCC] 2023 in #USA. #KamalHaasan, #Prabhas, #DeepikaPadukone and #NationalAward winning director #NagAshwin will fly to #USA to unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date.”

×

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his Twitter account to thank the team:

×

Project K is said to be one of the most expensive films ever made, with a whopping Rs 500-600 crore budget.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.


 

RELATED

Adipurush writer ‘accepts mistake’ and extends ‘unconditional apology’ for hurting sentiments

Formula One meets Hollywood! First look of Brad Pitt's F1-inspired film and car at Silverstone

Taylor Swift's fan arrested for trespassing at singer's Rhode Island home

Topics