Peta seeks honour for late comedian Raju Srivastava

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to the union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, Parshottam Rupala, requesting him to honour the late comedian Raju Srivastava for his contribution to prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses.

In a PETA India video, Raju Srivastava once delivered a powerful message asking people to report the use of spiked bits to the police and to have a horse-free wedding.

The video was produced on the heels of an enforcement drive conducted by Lucknow police in which 70 spiked bits were seized.

Srivastava (58) passed away on Wednesday in AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym on August 10.