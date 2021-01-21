On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his sister announces scholarship worth USD 35,000

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death in June 2020 left the entire country in deep shock. He would have turned 35 on January 21 and to mark the occasion, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced a special scholarship worth USD 35, 000 for anyone who is interested in studying Astrophysics. Sushant was known to be interested in the subject.



Shweta made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote, "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday, my little brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You #SushantDay." (sic)

Shweta also shared a throwback image of her late mother with a young Sushant. "This smile can melt every heart Happy #SushantDay," she captioned the image.

Earlier, Shweta had shared Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten note on becoming the best version of himself.



In the note, SSR had expressed the desire to become better at certain things. “I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis, and school and grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective. I am not okay the way I am, but if I got good at things,” the note read.

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Investigations are still underway to ascertain if it was a case of suicide or murder. Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' was released posthumously on an OTT platform on July 2020.